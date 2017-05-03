版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 23:39 BJT

BRIEF-Materion Corporation declared Q2 dividend of $0.10/shr, a 5 pct increase

May 3 Materion Corp

* Materion Corporation increases quarterly cash dividend

* Materion Corp - declared a Q2 2017 dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock, an increase of $0.005 per share, or approximately 5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
