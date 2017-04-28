版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六

BRIEF-Matinas Biopharma Holdings enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement

April 28 Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc -

* Matinas Biopharma Holdings - entered into controlled equity offering(sm) sales agreement with cantor fitzgerald & co, as sales agent - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oQPuvw) Further company coverage:
