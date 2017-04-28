BRIEF-Matinas Biopharma Holdings enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc -
* Matinas Biopharma Holdings - entered into controlled equity offering(sm) sales agreement with cantor fitzgerald & co, as sales agent - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oQPuvw) Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock