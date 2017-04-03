版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-Matinas Biopharma on track to report interim phase 2 data of MAT2203 in June 2017

April 3 Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc:

* Matinas Biopharma reports 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc - on track to report interim phase 2 data of MAT2203 and topline data of MAT2203 VVC study in June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
