BRIEF-Matinas BioPharma Q1 loss per share $0.25

May 16 Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc

* Matinas biopharma reports 2017 first quarter financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.25

* Matinas biopharma holdings inc - company ended quarter with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $15.8 million

* Matinas biopharma holdings inc - based on management's current projections, co believes cash on hand is sufficient to fund operations into june 2018

* Matinas biopharma holdings - expects to report topline results from ongoing phase 2 study of mat2203 in vvc in june 2017