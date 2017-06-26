版本:
BRIEF-Matinas Biopharma reports topline data from phase 2 clinical study of vaginal drug

June 26 Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc:

* Matinas Biopharma reports topline data from phase 2 clinical study of orally-administered mat2203 for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
