BRIEF-Matrix PDM Engineering awarded significant scope on cryogenic gas recovery plant

BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners reports contribution of Willow Lake assets to Delaware basin JV
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
March 28 Matrix Service Co:
* Matrix PDM Engineering awarded significant scope on 200 million cubic foot per day cryogenic gas recovery plant in Grady county, Okla.
* Matrix Service Co - project was awarded in December 2016 and is expected to be complete by December 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03
SAO PAULO, May 24 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, reported a sharp jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as loan delinquencies continued to drop.