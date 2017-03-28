版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 19:55 BJT

BRIEF-Matrix PDM Engineering awarded significant scope on cryogenic gas recovery plant

March 28 Matrix Service Co:

* Matrix PDM Engineering awarded significant scope on 200 million cubic foot per day cryogenic gas recovery plant in Grady county, Okla.

* Matrix Service Co - project was awarded in December 2016 and is expected to be complete by December 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐