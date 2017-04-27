BRIEF-Matrix Service Co sees Q3 loss per share $0.49 to $0.56

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Matrix Service Co:
* Matrix Service Company provides third quarter business update
* Sees Q3 loss per share $0.49 to $0.56
* Q3 results negatively impacted by charge on a large power project as well as continuing market softness and project delays
* Preliminary consolidated revenue is expected to be approximately $250 million for Q3
* Preliminary Q3 ended March 31, 2017 consolidated backlog is projected to be about $790 million, compared to $814 million at December 31, 2016
* Full-year earnings per share expected to be near breakeven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F