BRIEF-Matrrix Energy Q4 loss per share C$0.03

March 22 Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc

* Matrrix announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Matrrix energy technologies inc - all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
