BRIEF-Matson announces Q1 EPS of $0.16, affirms 2017 outlook

May 3 Matson Inc

* Affirms full year 2017 operating income outlook

* Matson, Inc. announces first quarter EPS of $0.16, affirms 2017 outlook

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $474.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $434.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $1.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
