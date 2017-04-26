版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 03:05 BJT

BRIEF-Mattel director Scarborough reports purchase of 47,000 shares of co's common stock on April 24

April 26 Mattel Inc

* Mattel Inc director Dean Scarborough reports purchase of 47,000 shares of co's common stock on April 24 at $21.95 per share - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pmwBEs) Further company coverage:
