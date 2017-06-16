版本:
BRIEF-Mattel Inc on June 15 signed amendment deal

June 16 Mattel Inc:

* Mattel Inc - On June 15, co entered into amendment to seventh amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Mattel - amendment amends credit facility to increase consolidated-debt to consolidated EBITDA ratio co is required to maintain under credit facility to 3.75 to 1 from 3.50 to 1 Source text: (bit.ly/2rxOeUg) Further company coverage:
