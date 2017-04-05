版本:
BRIEF-Mattel says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 mln vs $9.7 mln in 2015

April 5 Mattel Inc:

* CEO Christopher A. Sinclair's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million versus $9.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* President Richard Dickson's 2016 total compensation was $4.3 million versus $5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2oJs8ZQ) Further company coverage:
