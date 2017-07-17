BRIEF-Mattel says CFO Kevin Farr will separate from company

July 17 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc

* Mattel Inc - on July 11, Mattel determined that Kevin M. Farr, company's chief financial officer, will separate from company - SEC filing

* Mattel - ‍Farr will continue to serve as company's chief financial officer until such time as a successor has been named and successfully transitioned​

* Mattel Inc - company has engaged a search firm and initiated an external search to identify Farr's replacement Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tyYuaX) Further company coverage: