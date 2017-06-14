BRIEF-Mattel says executive chairman intends to retire at end of his current term - SEC Filing

June 14 Mattel Inc:

* Says on June 13, Christopher Sinclair, executive chairman, announced he intends to retire from board at end of his current term - SEC Filing

* On June 14 , co announced board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on co's common stock, to be paid on September 15, 2017