版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-Matthews International Corporation announces the acquisition of Equator Ltd

March 1 Matthews International Corp

* Matthews International Corporation announces the acquisition of Equator Ltd

* Matthews International Corp says deal for U.S. $41 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
