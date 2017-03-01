版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 20:04 BJT

BRIEF-Matthias Leube appointed CEO of Colliers International - Germany

March 1 Colliers International Group Inc

* Matthias Leube appointed CEO of Colliers International - Germany

* Colliers International Group Inc - Leube succeeds Achim Degen who has led Colliers operations in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐