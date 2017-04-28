版本:
BRIEF-MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31

April 28 Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc

* MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE REPORTS 1ST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q1 REVENUE $9.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
