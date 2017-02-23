版本:
BRIEF-Maui Land & Pineapple Q4 earnings per share $0.39

Feb 23 Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc

* Maui Land & Pineapple reports 2016 net income of $21.8 million

* Q4 revenue $20.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.39

