1 天前
BRIEF-Maverix Metals announces signing of $20 mln credit agreement
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临"生产地狱" 股价挫跌3.5%
2017年7月31日 / 下午1点16分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Maverix Metals announces signing of $20 mln credit agreement

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Maverix Metals Inc:

* Maverix Metals announces signing of US$20,000,000 credit agreement and exercise of participation rights by Pan American Silver

* Maverix Metals Inc - subscribe for 5 million common shares of Maverix on non-brokered private placement basis for gross proceeds to maverix of C$6.75 million

* Maverix Metals Inc - CEF agreed to provide maverix with a US$20 million senior secured term loan facility

* Maverix Metals Inc - upon closing of financings, Pan American Silver will own about 36% of total issued and outstanding common shares of company

* Maverix Metals Inc - Pan American Silver will exercise its anti-dilution rights in connection with CEF private placement

* Maverix Metals Inc - Maverix intends to use proceeds from debt and equity financings to acquire additional precious metals royalties and streams

* Maverix Metals - Pan American Silver to subscribe for 2.3 million common shares on non-brokered private placement basis at price of C$1.35 per common share

* Maverix Metals Inc - Maverix intends to use proceeds from debt and equity financings to acquire additional precious metals royalties and streams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

