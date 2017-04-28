BRIEF-Maverix Metals appoints Matt Fargey as CFO effective May 30, 2017

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Maverix Metals Inc:
* Maverix Metals adds depth to management team, advances board and announces grant of incentive shares and options
* Matt Fargey has joined company and will assume position of chief financial officer effective May 30, 2017
* Fargey will be replacing Wayne Vincent
* Retirement of George Brown from board of directors & nomination of Daniel O'Flaherty for election
* Vincent will continue to work with company, on a part time basis, as senior financial advisor
* Vincent will resign as CFO on May 30, 2017
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director