BRIEF-Maverix Metals provides 2017 guidance

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel
* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options
March 1 Maverix Metals Inc
* Maverix Metals provides 2017 guidance
* Sees FY 2017 revenue C$20.5 million to C$23 million
* Maverix Metals Inc says 2017 total attributable gold equivalent production is expected to be 13,375 to 15,000 attributable gold equivalent ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind several over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business