版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 22:31 BJT

BRIEF-Maverix Metals provides 2017 guidance

March 1 Maverix Metals Inc

* Maverix Metals provides 2017 guidance

* Sees FY 2017 revenue C$20.5 million to C$23 million

* Maverix Metals Inc says 2017 total attributable gold equivalent production is expected to be 13,375 to 15,000 attributable gold equivalent ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐