BRIEF-Maxcom Telecomunicaciones reports increase in tender offer consideration

May 9 Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Sab De Cv :

* Maxcom Telecomunicaciones-increased tender offer payable to notes tendered after early tender deadline from $0.55 per to $0.60 per $1.00 principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
