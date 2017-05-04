版本:
2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Maximus reports Q2 EPS $0.80

May 4 Maximus Inc

* Maximus reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.80

* Q2 revenue $622 million versus I/B/E/S view $620.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.00 to $3.10

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.425 billion to $2.475 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.01, revenue view $2.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
