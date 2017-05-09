BRIEF-Maxlinear Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33

May 9 Maxlinear Inc

* Maxlinear, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $88.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gross margin for Q1 2017 was 59.6 percent of revenue versus 59.6 for Q1 2016

* Maxlinear - sees Q2 2017 revenue between $90 million & $94 million; sees Q2 2017 GAAP gross margin to be about 58 percent of revenue

* Maxlinear - sees Q2 2017 non-gaap gross margin to be about 62.5 to 63 percent of revenue

* Q2 revenue view $93.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S