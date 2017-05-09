BRIEF-Maxlinear Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33

No more quiet chats? Australia becomes new frontier for shareholder disruption
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia
May 9 Maxlinear Inc
* Maxlinear, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 revenue $88.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gross margin for Q1 2017 was 59.6 percent of revenue versus 59.6 for Q1 2016
* Maxlinear - sees Q2 2017 revenue between $90 million & $94 million; sees Q2 2017 GAAP gross margin to be about 58 percent of revenue
* Maxlinear - sees Q2 2017 non-gaap gross margin to be about 62.5 to 63 percent of revenue
* Q2 revenue view $93.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia
* U.S. FDA approves Mydayis (mixed salts of a single-entity amphetamine product) - a new once-daily option for ADHD symptom control in patients 13 years and older
LOS ANGELES, June 20 Airline passengers in the U.S. Southwest this week are learning that searing heat can be as potent as snow and ice when it comes to causing flight disruptions.