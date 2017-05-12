BRIEF-Maxlinear says entered into a credit agreement on May 12, 2017

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Maxlinear Inc
* Maxlinear inc - on may 12, 2017 maxlinear, inc. Entered into a credit agreement
* Maxlinear inc- credit agreement provides for a secured term b loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $425.0 million - sec filing
* Maxlinear inc - credit agreement permits company to request incremental loans in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed sum of $160.0 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qaz3Ol) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project