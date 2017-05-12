BRIEF-Maxlinear says entered into a credit agreement on May 12, 2017

May 12 Maxlinear Inc

* Maxlinear inc - on may 12, 2017 maxlinear, inc. Entered into a credit agreement

* Maxlinear inc- credit agreement provides for a secured term b loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $425.0 million - sec filing

* Maxlinear inc - credit agreement permits company to request incremental loans in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed sum of $160.0 million