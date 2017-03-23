版本:
BRIEF-MaxPoint Interactive says co and Silicon Valley Bank entered into a fourth amendment to loan and security agreement

March 24 Maxpoint Interactive Inc

* Maxpoint interactive inc - on march 22, co and silicon valley bank entered into a fourth amendment to loan and security agreement- sec filing

* Maxpoint interactive inc says pursuant to fourth loan amendment, lender agreed to, among other things, extend maturity date to march 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
