BRIEF-Maxwell Tech strikes deal with Viex to reduce board size

BRIEF-Onemain announces proposed offering of additional senior notes
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022
April 10 Maxwell Technologies Inc
* Maxwell Technologies announces agreement with Viex Capital Advisors
* Maxwell Technologies - has agreed to nominate Mutch for election at 2017 annual meeting of stockholders as a Class III director
* Maxwell Technologies - additionally, co and Viex have agreed that, following 2017 annual meeting, board will reduce size to eight, including Viex nominee
* Maxwell Technologies - Viex has agreed to vote in favor of company's slate of director nominees at 2017 annual meeting and certain other matters
* Maxwell Technologies - under agreement, Maxwell board has agreed to appoint John Mutch as independent director and nominate Mutch for election Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 24 United Continental Holdings Inc executives faced disgruntled company and contracted employees at its annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday as the airline tried to repair its public image damaged by recent customer relations fiascos.
* The fed is likely to deliver a rate hike in June, despite quiet May minutes