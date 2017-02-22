版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-May Knight joins Korn Ferry as country managing director

Feb 22 Korn/Ferry International

* May Knight joins Korn Ferry as country managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
