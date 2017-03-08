BRIEF-Maya Gold & Silver says CEO Guy Goulet resigned

March 8 Maya Gold And Silver Inc
* Maya Gold & Silver: Corporate Update
* Maya Gold And Silver Inc - resignation of Guy Goulet,
geological engineer, chief executive officer of corporation
* Maya Gold And Silver Inc - goulet remains on board of
directors of corporation
* Maya Gold And Silver Inc - in interim, board asked R
Martin Wong to assume position of interim ceo, until successor
to Goulet is appointed
* Maya Gold And Silver Inc - also, board of directors
approved to issue a $1.5 million private placement of units of
corporation
