BRIEF-Maya Gold & Silver says CEO Guy Goulet resigned

March 8 Maya Gold And Silver Inc

* Maya Gold & Silver: Corporate Update

* Maya Gold And Silver Inc - resignation of Guy Goulet, geological engineer, chief executive officer of corporation

* Maya Gold And Silver Inc - goulet remains on board of directors of corporation

* Maya Gold And Silver Inc - in interim, board asked R Martin Wong to assume position of interim ceo, until successor to Goulet is appointed

* Maya Gold And Silver Inc - also, board of directors approved to issue a $1.5 million private placement of units of corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: