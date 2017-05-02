版本:
BRIEF-Mazda North American Operations reported April U.S. sales of 24,164 vehicles, a decrease of 7.8 pct

May 2 Mazda North American Operations

* Mazda north american operations reported april u.s. Sales of 24,164 vehicles, representing a decrease of 7.8 percent versus april of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
