BRIEF-Mazor Robotics Q1 loss per share $0.11

UPDATE 1-Japan govt-Bain consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Toshiba chip unit
* Toshiba wants definitive agreement by June 28 (Adds details of Toshiba decision, Western Digital' s stance)
May 10 Mazor Robotics Ltd
* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.08
* Q1 loss per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue rose 83 percent to $11.7 million
* Sees Q1 revenue $11.7 million
* Co ended quarter with a backlog of 14 Mazor X systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.