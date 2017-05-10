版本:
BRIEF-Mazor Robotics Q1 loss per share $0.11

May 10 Mazor Robotics Ltd

* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q1 loss per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue rose 83 percent to $11.7 million

* Sees Q1 revenue $11.7 million

* Co ended quarter with a backlog of 14 Mazor X systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
