BRIEF-Mazor Robotics Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Mazor Robotics Ltd:
* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08
* Q1 loss per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue rose 83 percent to $11.7 million
* Reports Q1 revenue $11.7 million
* Co ended quarter with a backlog of 14 Mazor X systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)