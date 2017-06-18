版本:
BRIEF-MB Aerospace says signed 10-year contract with United Technologies

June 18 (Reuters) -

* MB Aerospace Group says signed 10-year contract with United Technologies Corp with potential value of up to $1 billion over life of contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
