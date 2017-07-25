FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 小时前
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 晚上10点22分 / 14 小时前

BRIEF-MBIA Inc in July 11 letter says ceased efforts to actively pursue writing new insurance policies for now at National Public Finance Guarantee

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - MBIA Inc

* MBIA Inc - in July 11 letter, co said it ceased for now efforts to actively pursue writing new insurance policies at National Public Finance Guarantee

* MBIA Inc - has determined that it is required to establish a full valuation allowance on its deferred tax asset as of June 30, 2017 - SEC filing

* MBIA Inc - valuation allowance will result in a $1.1 billion charge to consolidated net income for the second quarter of 2017 - SEC filing‍​

* MBIA Inc - ‍valuation allowance will result in a $1.1 billion reduction in GAAP book value at June 30, 2017​‍​ ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vGX6Fg) Further company coverage:

