2017年 3月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-MBIA Inc - national public finance guarantee had $3.6 billion of gross insured par outstanding related to Puerto Rico

March 1 MBIA Inc:

* MBIA inc - as Of Dec. 31, 2016, national public finance guarantee had $3.6 billion of gross insured par outstanding related to Puerto Rico Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lt8iiP) Further company coverage:
