BRIEF-MBIA posts Q4 oper loss of $0.05/share

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
March 1 MBIA Inc:
* MBIA Inc. Reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $2.01
* Q4 operating loss per share $0.05
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Book value per share was $23.87 as of December 31, 2016 compared with $24.61 as of December 31, 2015
* Combined operating loss for Q4 of 2016 was $6 million or $0.05 per diluted share
* Q4 net investment income for U.S. public finance insurance segment was $29 million for Q4 of 2016 and $30 million for Q4 of 2015
* U.S. public finance insurance segment recorded GAAP net income of $41 million for Q4 of 2016 versus GAAP net income of $51 million for Q4 of 2015
* U.S. public finance insurance segment's operating income was $25 million in Q4 of 2016 compared to $44 million for Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
