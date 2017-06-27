版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-MBIA says board approved new share repurchase authorization for co

June 27 Mbia Inc

* Mbia says board approved new share repurchase authorization for co, indirect unit, to repurchase up to $250 million of co's outstanding shares on open market

* Mbia inc - new program will replace approximately $13 million remaining under board's february 2016 authorization - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐