BRIEF-MBIA says board approved new share repurchase authorization for co

CORRECTED-Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 28
ZURICH, June 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 9,071 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
June 27 Mbia Inc
* Mbia says board approved new share repurchase authorization for co, indirect unit, to repurchase up to $250 million of co's outstanding shares on open market
* Mbia inc - new program will replace approximately $13 million remaining under board's february 2016 authorization - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Altiplano Minerals Ltd. announces appointment to board of directors and formation of advisory board
* Launched an offering of senior secured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $400 million