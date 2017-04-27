版本:
BRIEF-MBT Financial Corp reports Q1 preliminary earnings per share $0.14

April 27 MBT Financial Corp-

* MBT Financial Corp announces first quarter 2017 earnings and dividend

* Q1 preliminary earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $9.60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
