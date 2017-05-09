版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-MCAN MORTGAGE CORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.44

May 9 Mcan Mortgage Corp

* MCAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 32% INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND 7% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.44

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.32PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
