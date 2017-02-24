版本:
BRIEF-MCAN Mortgage Corporation Q4 earnings per share C$0.39

Feb 24 MCAN Mortgage Corp

* MCAN Mortgage Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings and record annual net income

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
