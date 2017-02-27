版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 22:15 BJT

BRIEF-McClatchy expects 2017 capex between $12 mln-$15 mln

Feb 27 McClatchy Co:

* McClatchy discusses strategies and 2017 outlook at J.P. Morgan global high yield and leveraged finance conference

* McClatchy Co - in 2017 company expects to realize approximately $100 million in pre-tax proceeds from real estate sales

* McClatchy Co - management's expectations for 2017 are that digital-only advertising revenue will continue at a growth rate of double-digits

* McClatchy Co - print is expected to be a smaller portion of total revenues in 2017

* McClatchy Co - capital expenditures are expected to be between $12 million and $15 million in 2017

* McClatchy Co - company expects to invest an estimated $10 million in Excelerate throughout 2017

* McClatchy Co - does not expect to have a required contribution to its qualified pension plan in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐