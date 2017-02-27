BRIEF-McClatchy expects 2017 capex between $12 mln-$15 mln

US STOCKS-Wall St creeps higher; Fed minutes eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 27 McClatchy Co:
* McClatchy discusses strategies and 2017 outlook at J.P. Morgan global high yield and leveraged finance conference
* McClatchy Co - in 2017 company expects to realize approximately $100 million in pre-tax proceeds from real estate sales
* McClatchy Co - management's expectations for 2017 are that digital-only advertising revenue will continue at a growth rate of double-digits
* McClatchy Co - print is expected to be a smaller portion of total revenues in 2017
* McClatchy Co - capital expenditures are expected to be between $12 million and $15 million in 2017
* McClatchy Co - company expects to invest an estimated $10 million in Excelerate throughout 2017
* McClatchy Co - does not expect to have a required contribution to its qualified pension plan in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc on Wednesday said its plans for selling 2018 Obamacare individual plans are still up in the air because of political and regulatory uncertainty, making it the latest health insurer to say questions about continued funding of government subsidies will affect consumers next year.