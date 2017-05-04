BRIEF-McClatchy Q1 revenue fell 7 pct to $221.2 mln

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 McClatchy Co:
* McClatchy reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue fell 7 percent to $221.2 million
* Q1 loss per share $12.60
* McClatchy co - qtrly total advertising revenues were $119.9 million, down 12.0 pct in q1 of 2017 compared to q1 of 2016
* McClatchy co qtrly average monthly unique visitors grew 27.5 pct
* McClatchy Co - looking to q2 and remainder of 2017, company reiterates outlook provided in february 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.