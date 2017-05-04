版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-McClatchy Q1 revenue fell 7 pct to $221.2 mln

May 4 McClatchy Co:

* McClatchy reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue fell 7 percent to $221.2 million

* Q1 loss per share $12.60

* McClatchy co - qtrly total advertising revenues were $119.9 million, down 12.0 pct in q1 of 2017 compared to q1 of 2016

* McClatchy co qtrly average monthly unique visitors grew 27.5 pct

* McClatchy Co - looking to q2 and remainder of 2017, company reiterates outlook provided in february 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐