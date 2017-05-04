BRIEF-McClatchy Q1 revenue fell 7 pct to $221.2 mln

May 4 McClatchy Co:

* McClatchy reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue fell 7 percent to $221.2 million

* Q1 loss per share $12.60

* McClatchy co - qtrly total advertising revenues were $119.9 million, down 12.0 pct in q1 of 2017 compared to q1 of 2016

* McClatchy co qtrly average monthly unique visitors grew 27.5 pct

* McClatchy Co - looking to q2 and remainder of 2017, company reiterates outlook provided in february 2017