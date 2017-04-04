BRIEF-Mccormick & Co expects to reach at least $5 bln in annual net sales by 2019

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Mccormick & Company Inc
* Says reaffirmed its long-term constant currency objectives for annual sales growth of 4% to 6%
* Says expects to reach at least $5 billion in annual net sales by 2019
* Says expects to achieve annual cost savings of $400 million between 2016 and 2019
* Mccormick & Company Inc - mccormick expects to achieve annual cost savings of $400 million between 2016 and 2019
* Says reaffirmed its long-term constant currency objectives for increase in annual earnings per share of 9% to 11% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm