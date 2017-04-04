版本:
BRIEF-Mccormick & Co expects to reach at least $5 bln in annual net sales by 2019

April 4 Mccormick & Company Inc

* Says reaffirmed its long-term constant currency objectives for annual sales growth of 4% to 6%

* Says expects to reach at least $5 billion in annual net sales by 2019

* Says expects to achieve annual cost savings of $400 million between 2016 and 2019

* Says reaffirmed its long-term constant currency objectives for increase in annual earnings per share of 9% to 11% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
