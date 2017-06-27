版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-McCormick & Co increases FY dividend by 9 pct to $1.88 per share

June 27 McCormick & Company Inc:

* Increases FY dividend by 9 percent to $1.88 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
