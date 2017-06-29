FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 上午10点57分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79

2 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - McCormick & Company Inc

* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.82

* Q2 earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 sales rose 5 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $4.05 to $4.13 excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.94 to $4.02

* McCormick & Company Inc -in 2017, mccormick expects to grow sales 4% to 6% compared to 2016

* Company reaffirms projected adjusted earnings per share of $4.05 to $4.13 in fy 2017

* McCormick -2017 fiscal outlook updated to reflect lower impact from unfavorable foreign currency on net sales and a higher impact from special charges

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.07, revenue view $4.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* McCormick & Company Inc - on-track to achieve at least $100 million of cost savings in 2017

* McCormick & Company Inc - excluding items, reaffirmed its 2017 expected constant currency growth rates for sales, adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share.

* McCormick & Company Inc - ‍in 2017 has plans to achieve at least $100 million of cost savings​

* McCormick & Company Inc - recorded $5 million of special charges in q2 of 2017 related to organization and streamlining actions versus $4 million in 2016

* McCormick & Company Inc qtrly ‍net sales $1,114.3 million versus $1,063.3 million ​

* Q2 revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below