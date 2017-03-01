BRIEF-Mcdonald's expects capital expenditures for 2017 to be about $1.7 bln

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel
* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options
March 1 Mcdonald's Corp
* Mcdonald's - expects capital expenditures for 2017 to be approximately $1.7 billion, about one-third of which will be used to open new restaurants
* Mcdonald's-Expects capital expenditures to decline by about $500 million from 2017 level of $1.7 billion, once u.s. Restaurant modernization work completed Source text : bit.ly/2m8OIMy Further company coverage:
* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind several over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business