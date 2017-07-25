FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
BRIEF-Mcdonald's reports Q2 earnings per share $1.70
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 中午12点21分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Mcdonald's reports Q2 earnings per share $1.70

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Mcdonald's Corp:

* Mcdonald's reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.70

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mcdonald's - qtrly ‍global comparable sales increased 6.6%​

* Mcdonald's - comparable sales for international lead segment increased 6.3pct for quarter

* Q2 total revenue $‍6,049.7​ million versus $6,265.0 million

* Mcdonald's - ‍in high growth segment, Q2 comparable sales increased 7.0pct​

* Q2 revenue view $5.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mcdonald's - in the U.S., Q2 comparable sales increased 3.9pct

* Says "‍we're now introducing our velocity growth plan accelerators in more restaurants around world"​

* Mcdonald's - ‍foreign currency translation had a negative impact of $0.03 on diluted earnings per share for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

