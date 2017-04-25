版本:
BRIEF-Mcdonald's says expects net restaurant additions to add approximately 1 pct point to 2017 systemwide sales growth

April 25 Mcdonald's Corp

* Mcdonald's - expects net restaurant additions to add approximately 1 percentage point to 2017 systemwide sales growth (in constant currencies)

* Mcdonald's - expects capital expenditures for 2017 to be approximately $1.7 billion, about one-third of which will be used to open new restaurants Further company coverage:
