版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Mcdonald's sets quarterly cash dividend

May 24 Mcdonald's

* Mcdonald's announces quarterly cash dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐