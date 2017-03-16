版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 22:30 BJT

BRIEF-McDonald's tweet says "Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this"

March 16 (Reuters) -

* McDonald's tweet: "Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐